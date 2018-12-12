Giants' Odell Beckham: Not ready to practice
Coach Pat Shurmur said that Beckham (quadriceps) won't practice Wednesday but is "getting better" and on an upward trend heading into the Week 15 matchup with the Titans, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
A late addition to the Giants' injury report last week due to a lingering quad contusion, Beckham was inactive for the first time all season in the team's 40-16 trouncing of the Redskins on Sunday. Though Shurmur relayed Beckham was feeling better Monday and echoed that sentiment again Wednesday, the star wideout was only cleared to go through a walk-through prior to practice, per Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. Beckham will probably need to log some on-field activity Thursday or Friday in order for fantasy managers to feel confident about his availability this weekend.
