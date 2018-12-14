Giants' Odell Beckham: Not spotted Friday

Beckham (quad) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.

Beckham is apparently at the Giants facility Friday, but he was not on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. Beckham could still get some work in behind the scenes, but it's looking like he will sit out practice for the second day in a row, which does not bode well for his chances of playing in Week 15.