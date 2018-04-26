Giants' Odell Beckham: On field for minicamp session
Beckham (ankle) was spotted on the field catching passes and taking part in non-contact individual drills during the Giants' minicamp practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Beckham's presence on the field this week along with new head coach Pat Shurmur's declaration Wednesday that the wideout won't be traded prior to the season suggests that any discord between the 25-year-old and the organization has been put aside, at least for the time being. While Beckham surely still prefers to receive a long-term contract extension prior to the season rather than playing under the final year of his rookie deal in 2018, it doesn't look like he has any plans to entertain a holdout. Instead, Beckham's main focus will be proving to the new coaching staff and front office that he's approaching full health after a broken left ankle ended his season last October. Beckham may not absorb full contact at any point during the Giants' offseason program, but it's not expected that he'll face many limitations, if any, by the time training camp arrives.
