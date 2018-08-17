Giants' Odell Beckham: On track to rest Friday night

Beckham is not on track to play Friday night against the Lions, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Beckham will probably see some action in the team's third preseason contest, but the Giants' priority right now is keeping their star wideout healthy. Beckham didn't make his 2017 regular-season debut until Week 2, courtesy of an ankle injury that he suffered during exhibition play.

