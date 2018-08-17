Giants' Odell Beckham: On track to rest Friday night
Beckham is not on track to play Friday night against the Lions, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.
Beckham will probably see some action in the team's third preseason contest, but the Giants' priority right now is keeping their star wideout healthy. Beckham didn't make his 2017 regular-season debut until Week 2, courtesy of an ankle injury that he suffered during exhibition play.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play in exhibition opener•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Starts as full participant•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Likely to gain full clearance•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Reporting for camp•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Expected to be full camp participant•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Likely limited to individual drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...