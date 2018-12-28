Giants' Odell Beckham: Out for Week 17
Beckham (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Beckham will be held out for the fourth game in a row, which brings his season to a close. Despite only playing in 12 games this year, Beckham still managed to top the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in five seasons as a pro. He will have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent before next season begins, but his health will likely still be part of the conversation next time fantasy drafts are held, as he has now missed 21 games in his career, including 16 over the last two seasons. It also remains to be seen who will be throwing passes to Beckham in 2019, as the Giants could decide to part ways with Eli Manning. Despite all that, Beckham remains an elite talent, and still figures to be one of the first receivers off the board in nearly every format.
More News
