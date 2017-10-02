Giants' Odell Beckham: Paces receiving corps despite injuries
Beckham brought in seven of 15 targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.
Predictably, Beckham received an abundance of attention from QB Eli Manning, leading all receivers in targets on the afternoon. However, he found it somewhat hard to get into a rhythm due to a pair of nagging in-game injuries. Beckham first left for the final four plays of the Giants' initial touchdown drive after having a finger bent back on a sideline reception, but he had the digit popped back into place and returned. However, he eventually experienced issues with the same ankle that caused him to miss the opener, noticeably limping on several occasions and exiting the contest briefly on two occasions in the fourth quarter due to the injury. Beckham was able to finish the game, however, and doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing the Week 5 contest versus the Chargers, although his status will certainly be worth monitoring throughout the practice week.
