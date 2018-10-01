Giants' Odell Beckham: Pedestrian showing
Beckham caught 7-of-11 targets for 60 yards against the Saints Sunday. He also had one carry for 10 yards.
It wasn't much by Beckham's standards in part because Eli Manning was throwing mostly short passes. Beckham's usage is good, and he's too talented not to break a big play sooner or later.
