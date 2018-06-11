Giants' Odell Beckham: Planning to attend minicamp

Beckham (ankle) will be in attendance for the Giants' mandatory minicamp that begins Tuesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Though he has vocalized his desire for a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal, Beckham doesn't seem to be contemplating a holdout, as he had already been present for the Giants' voluntary offseason conditioning program. Beckham was absent from OTAs while he awaited full clearance following October surgery on his left ankle, but it sounds like he could be on the field in some capacity during minicamp. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Beckham is "pretty close" to getting the green light for full activities, though it seems more likely than not that the team will wait until training camp before having the wideout take contact.