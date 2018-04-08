Giants' Odell Beckham: Plans to attend offseason program

Despite speculation about a holdout, Beckham (ankle) will attend the Giants' voluntary offseason workout program beginning Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Still rehabbing from October ankle surgery, Beckham may be limited or even unavailable when the team begins on-field workouts, but this act of good faith nonetheless could be the first step toward earning a mega extension from the Giants. It's a voluntary program, so Beckham could opt out at any time without incurring fines or punishments. The 25-year-old wideout is seeking a new contract before the 2018 season begins, as his $8.46 million fifth-year option salary doesn't scratch the surface of his true value. Beckham's presence alongside his teammates should quiet the recent trade rumors.