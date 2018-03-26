Giants' Odell Beckham: Preparing to miss practice
Beckham (ankle) doesn't plan to begin practicing until he gets a new contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Giants will start their offseason workout program April 9, followed by voluntary minicamp in late April and Organized Team Activities in late May. Beckham can sit out without accruing any fines -- and likely plans to do so -- until mandatory minicamp in mid-June. His rehab from a broken ankle seems to be going well, but he's less than thrilled about the possibility of playing under the fifth-year option salary of $8.46 million this upcoming season. The 25-year-old presumably is targeting a contract that would set the new standard for wide receivers (and possibly all non-QBs) in terms of both average annual value and total guaranteed money.
