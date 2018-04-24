Giants' Odell Beckham: Present for minicamp
Beckham (ankle) will participate in a walk-through at voluntary minicamp Tuesday, but he won't be available to practice, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Despite rumors of a potential holdout, Beckham has been participating in the voluntary offseason workout program and is now taking part in the Giants' first minicamp of the year. His availability is still limited as he rehabs from October ankle surgery, but it at least seems he's on good terms with the team's new coaching staff. Scheduled to make $8.46 million in 2018 under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, Beckham is angling for a long-term extension that likely would set a new precedent for wide receiver contracts.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Stays in New York another day•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Reports to team facility•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Plans to attend offseason program•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Gets support from Gettleman•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Not being shopped•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Preparing to miss practice•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...