Giants' Odell Beckham: Present for minicamp

Beckham (ankle) will participate in a walk-through at voluntary minicamp Tuesday, but he won't be available to practice, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Despite rumors of a potential holdout, Beckham has been participating in the voluntary offseason workout program and is now taking part in the Giants' first minicamp of the year. His availability is still limited as he rehabs from October ankle surgery, but it at least seems he's on good terms with the team's new coaching staff. Scheduled to make $8.46 million in 2018 under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, Beckham is angling for a long-term extension that likely would set a new precedent for wide receiver contracts.