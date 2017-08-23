Giants' Odell Beckham: Questionable for season opener

Beckham (ankle) could be in danger of missing the Giants' regular-season opener against the Cowboys, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

While initial X-rays on his ankle came back negative and an MRI confirmed it's just a sprain, the Giants aren't ready to give a definitive answer on Beckham's status for the opener. It's highly likely Beckham will be held out of the final two preseason games and with the opener slated for Sept. 10, that should give him almost three weeks to make a full recovery. Still, coach Ben McAdoo has already said it depends on how well Beckham responds to treatment, as the ankle is reportedly "very sore." His status should continue to be updated throughout the rest of the preseason schedule.