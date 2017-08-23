Giants' Odell Beckham: Receiving treatment
Head coach Ben McAdoo relayed Tuesday that Beckham received treatment in the Giants facility during practice. Beckham continues to take his ankle injury "day-by-day."
Diagnosed with a left ankle sprain of unknown severity, Beckham remained "very sore" Tuesday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano, who, citing unnamed sources, said the wide receiver may be forced to sit out Week 1's divisional showdown in Dallas. The preceding is merely speculation, especially with two weeks remaining before the Giants begin preparation for the opener. Nonetheless, Beckham's recovery from Monday's low hit will be among the most closely watched story lines in advance of the regular season.
