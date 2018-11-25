Giants' Odell Beckham: Records 85 receiving yards

Beckham caught five of nine targets for 85 yards during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.

Beckham got off to a quick start, recording 63 yards on three catches before halftime. He needed an IV at halftime, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, and slowed down considerably after returning, but some poor throws from Eli Manning and questionable officiating played a part in that. Still, Beckham hauled in his most passes since Week 8 and surpassed 70 receiving yards for the fifth straight game. He'll look to get back into the end zone Sunday against the Bears.