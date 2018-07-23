Giants' Odell Beckham: Reporting for camp
Beckham (ankle) will report on time for the start of training camp, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.
Things have been trending in this direction since April when Beckham reported to the team facility for the start of the offseason workout program. His rehab from October ankle surgery limited him to individual drills throughout OTAs and minicamp, though he reportedly came close to getting full clearance in mid-June. With Beckham seemingly on good terms with the Giants' new front office and coaching staff, it's probably just a matter of time until he signs a massive extension. The 25-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie contract and likely hopes to become the highest-paid wideout in the league. It's unclear if he will achieve that goal, but there's not much question he'll land among the top five.
