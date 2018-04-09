Giants' Odell Beckham: Reports to team facility
Beckham (ankle) reported to the Giants' team facility Monday morning for the beginning of the voluntary offseason workout program, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Beckham has a flight out of New York scheduled for later in the day, likely heading back to Los Angeles where he lives and trains in the offseason. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Beckham is mostly showing up for a brief medical check, with no plans to rejoin the team anytime soon unless he gets a new contract. This can still be taken as a display of goodwill, as players in Beckham's situation often don't bother showing up to team facilities at all. The 25-year-old wideout will have a chance to meet with the Giants' new coaching staff, and he can grab a playbook to begin studying if he wishes. For all the recent concerns that have popped up surrounding him, Beckham's work ethic and ability to understand an NFL offense are two things that don't seem to be in question. The Giants likely are angling for a long-term extension rather than the potential trade that has been rumored for the last few weeks. Beckham is still rehabbing from October surgery to address a broken left ankle.
