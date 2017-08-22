Giants' Odell Beckham: Return timetable remains unclear

Beckham (ankle) remains without a return timetable, but Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday they'll "see how he does in treatment," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham, who exited Monday's preseason tilt against the Browns prematurely with an ankle injury, appears to have avoided any serious issues with initial X-rays coming back negative. The Giants' No. 1 receiver expects to be fine by the time Week 1 rolls around, but the team figures to play it safe with Beckham's health throughout the remainder of the preseason. Additional updates should become available when a clearer timetable regarding his potential return to practice is released.