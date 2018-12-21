Giants' Odell Beckham: Rides bike at practice
Beckham (quadriceps) did not participate at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Beckham hasn't practiced since Dec. 12, and his absence appears likely to continue with him riding a stationary bike at Friday's practice. The 26-year-old worked on the side with a trainer and caught passes Thursday, but there's been little to suggest a return is imminent. The Giants' official injury report should clear things up when released later Friday, but for now there is not much reason to be optimistic about Beckham's status for Sunday's game against the Colts.
