Giants' Odell Beckham: Ruled out again
Beckham (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
After opening the week with a limited practice, Beckham was held out Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for a second straight game absence. Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman got most of the snaps at wide receiver last week, with Russell Shepard, Bennie Fowler and Jawill Davis all mixing in behind. Eli Maning likely will rely on Shepard, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram, while Beckham can turn his attention to a Week 16 contest in Indianapolis. Coach Pat Shurmur said his star wide receiver hasn't suffered any setbacks and is still being evaluated day to day, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Of course, the Giants may be extra cautions if/when they're eliminated from the playoff hunt.
