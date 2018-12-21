Giants' Odell Beckham: Ruled out for Week 16

Beckham (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham was unable to practice at all this week, and he will sit out a third straight game as a result. With the Giants out of playoff contention and just one game left on the regular-season schedule, it's certainly possible fantasy players have seen the last of Beckham in 2018. Sterling Shepard figures to play the most snaps among Giants receivers in Week 16, but it remains to be seen how the playing time will be divided up among the rest of the remaining wideouts on the roster.