Giants' Odell Beckham: Ruled out Sunday

Beckham (quadriceps) will not play Sunday against the Redskins.

It's a surprising turnaround given Beckham was listed as a limited participant Friday, but he didn't carry an injury designation prior to Saturday's announcement. Sterling Shepard will immediately step in as the primary receiving option outside of running back Saquon Barkley, but the likes of Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard should also see a significant increase in snaps against a Redskins defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories