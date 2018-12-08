Giants' Odell Beckham: Ruled out Sunday
Beckham (quadriceps) will not play Sunday against the Redskins.
It's a surprising turnaround given Beckham was listed as a limited participant Friday, but he didn't carry an injury designation prior to Saturday's announcement. Sterling Shepard will immediately step in as the primary receiving option outside of running back Saquon Barkley, but the likes of Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard should also see a significant increase in snaps against a Redskins defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position in 2018.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Will play through quad issue•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Hurts Bears in multiple ways•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Records 85 receiving yards•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Finds end zone again in win•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Scores twice in Monday's victory•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Totals 136 yards versus Redskins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...