Giants' Odell Beckham: Says he'll be all right

Beckham (ankle) walked without a limp after Monday's game and said he will be all right for Week 1 against the Jets, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.

Beckham sarcastically told a reporter "I don't know, man. I am pretty concerned", before making it clear that he expects to be fine for Week 1. Initial X-rays and a concussion test both came back negative during Monday's game, but the star wideout is still scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. As bad as the hit initially looked, Beckham seems to have escaped with a minor ankle sprain and perhaps a bruise.