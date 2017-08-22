Giants' Odell Beckham: Says he'll be all right
Beckham (ankle) walked without a limp after Monday's game and said he will be all right for Week 1 against the Jets, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.
Beckham sarcastically told a reporter "I don't know, man. I am pretty concerned", before making it clear that he expects to be fine for Week 1. Initial X-rays and a concussion test both came back negative during Monday's game, but the star wideout is still scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. As bad as the hit initially looked, Beckham seems to have escaped with a minor ankle sprain and perhaps a bruise.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Relieved injury doesn't appear serious•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Initial X-rays come back negative•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Expected to play in second preseason game•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Absence not related to contract•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...