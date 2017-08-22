Giants' Odell Beckham: Says he'll be fine
Beckham (ankle) walked without a limp after Monday's game and said he will be all right for Week 1 against the Jets, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.
Beckham sarcastically told a reporter "I don't know, man. I am pretty concerned", before making it clear that he expects to be fine for Week 1. Initial X-rays and a concussion test both came back negative during Monday's game, but the star wideout is still scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. As bad as the hit initially looked, Beckham seems to have escaped with a minor ankle sprain and perhaps a bruise.
Giants' Odell Beckham: Return timetable remains unclear
Giants' Odell Beckham: Injury doesn't appear serious
Giants' Odell Beckham: Initial X-rays come back negative
Giants' Odell Beckham: Suffers ankle sprain
Giants' Odell Beckham: Expected to play in second preseason game
Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play Friday
