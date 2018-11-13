Giants' Odell Beckham: Scores twice in Monday's victory
Beckham caught four of 11 targets for 73 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 27-23 win over the 49ers.
Beckham fueled New York's passing game despite some trouble connecting with quarterback Eli Manning. When they did find each other, though, it often resulted in points, as Beckham beat zone defense to score from 10 yards in the first quarter, then burned man coverage on a 20-yard touchdown in the third. The star wideout might've had a third score had Manning not woefully underthrown him on a fourth-quarter bomb, but a slip by Beckham on a ball thrown to the goal line earlier also prevented a potential score. On the whole, Beckham still made quite the impact as the Giants finally won again, doubling his season touchdown total in the process. He'll look to keep his momentum going in Week 11 versus the Bucs.
