Giants' Odell Beckham: Signs mega-extension
Beckham has agreed to a five-year extension with the Giants, worth $95 million, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Per the report, $65 million of Beckham's total haul is guaranteed, making him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL. With his long-term deal now in place, Beckham and Saquon Barkley are entrenched as franchise cornerstones for the Giants for the foreseeable future.
