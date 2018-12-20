Giants' Odell Beckham: Sitting out another practice

Beckham (quadriceps) wasn't participating in the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Beckham was instead working out on the side on a stationary bike and also caught balls from a JUGS machine. Given Beckham's lack of involvement in team drills for the first two practices of the week, it's not looking promising that he'll be able to return from a two-game absence and play Sunday in Indianapolis. If Beckham is indeed sidelined again, Sterling Shepard would rank as the Giants' clear top option at receiver, though Shepard has only parlayed that distinction into four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets over the past two weeks.