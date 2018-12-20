Giants' Odell Beckham: Sitting out another practice
Beckham (quadriceps) wasn't participating in the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Beckham was instead working out on the side on a stationary bike and also caught balls from a JUGS machine. Given Beckham's lack of involvement in team drills for the first two practices of the week, it's not looking promising that he'll be able to return from a two-game absence and play Sunday in Indianapolis. If Beckham is indeed sidelined again, Sterling Shepard would rank as the Giants' clear top option at receiver, though Shepard has only parlayed that distinction into four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets over the past two weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...