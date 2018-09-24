Giants' Odell Beckham: Solid showing
Beckham caught nine of 10 targets for 109 yards Sunday against the Texans.
His longest play was only 30 yards, but Beckham made some nice catches in traffic and used his elusiveness to steal extra yards. He looks completely healthy after last year's injuries.
