Giants' Odell Beckham: Starts as full participant

Beckham (ankle) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports.

As expected, Beckham kicked off training camp without any limitations, catching two passes on six snaps in 11-on-11 drills. New head coach Pat Shurmur was impressed, noting that his star wideout even did some blocking and fielded a few punts. While the Giants probably won't push Beckham too hard during training camp, the 25-year-old seems to be on track for at least one appearance during the preseason. The biggest question at this point is whether he gets his desired contract extension before Week 1.

