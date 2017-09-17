Giants' Odell Beckham: Status 'up in the air,' but 'good chance' to play
The Giants believe there's a "good chance" Beckham (ankle) will play Monday against the Lions, but his status is still "up in the air" for the Week 2 matchup, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It appears the Giants will wait until pregame warmups before officially ruling Beckham in or out for the contest, leaving his fantasy owners in a tough spot this week. Beckham's upside probably makes it worthwhile to keep him active in deeper formats where the alternatives aren't as appealing, but even if he suits up, the wideout could be significantly hobbled and may struggle to deliver his usual top-flight production. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Beckham, who was a limited participant in practices this week, recently relayed that his left high-ankle sprain carries a projected 6-to-8 week recovery timetable; he's currently at about the four-week mark.
