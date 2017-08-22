Play

Giants' Odell Beckham: Suffers ankle sprain

Beckham headed to the locker room during Monday's exhibition matchup against the Browns after suffering an ankle sprain.

Beckham took a hit to the lower leg while attempting to make a catch. He was able to jog off the field, but was subsequently spotted in pain in the tunnel leading to the locker room. The extent of the issue is uncertain at this time, but he will not return to the contest.

