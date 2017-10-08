Giants' Odell Beckham: Surgery to be determined

Beckham will undergo an MRI on his lower left leg before any decision is made on surgery, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Initially, Beckham was believed to have a fractured fibula, per Kimberly Jones of NFL Network, but the Giants eventually called his injury a broken ankle. The team noted Beckham "may need surgery," which won't be ordered up until the extent of the damage is known. A candidate for injured reserve if the preceding comes to pass, the receiving corps will be without its clear No. 1 option and perhaps the next 2-to-3 wideouts with Brandon Marshall (ankle sprain), Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot fracture) all leaving Sunday's game at different points. Expect the Giants to schedule workouts in the near future to rebuild their depth at the position.