Giants' Odell Beckham: Surgery to be determined
Beckham will undergo an MRI on his lower left leg before any decision is made on surgery, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Initially, Beckham was believed to have a fractured fibula, per Kimberly Jones of NFL Network, but the Giants eventually called his injury a broken ankle. The team noted Beckham "may need surgery," which won't be ordered up until the extent of the damage is known. A candidate for injured reserve if the preceding comes to pass, the receiving corps will be without its clear No. 1 option and perhaps the next 2-to-3 wideouts with Brandon Marshall (ankle sprain), Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot fracture) all leaving Sunday's game at different points. Expect the Giants to schedule workouts in the near future to rebuild their depth at the position.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Undergoing surgery•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Not listed on final injury report•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited again Thursday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Doesn't appear limited Wednesday•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week