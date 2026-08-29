Beckham caught three of six targets for 53 yards in Friday's 23-6 preseason win over the Jets.

Beckham led the Giants with six targets and finished one receiving yard behind Xavier Gipson's team lead in Friday's preseason finale. It remains to be seen if Beckham has done enough to secure a roster spot with the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2014, though the math looks more favorable for the veteran WR after Calvin Austin's season-ending knee injury moved Beckham up a rung on the depth chart.