Giants' Odell Beckham: To remain sidelined Thursday

Head coach Pat Shurmur does not expect Beckham (quad) to participate in Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham has been absent from the Giants' previous three games while nursing a quad injury, and it's looking more and more unlikely that the star wideout will be unable to return for the Giants' regular season finale. With the team having nothing to play for in the final week of the season, it would make sense if the team elected to err on the side of caution with its prized wide receiver, but more information on that should come into light based on whether or not Beckham is able to participate in Friday's session.

