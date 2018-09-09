Giants' Odell Beckham: Tops 100 yards against Jacksonville
Beckham caught 11 of 15 targets for 111 yards and lost one yard on one carry in Sunday's season-opening, 20-15 loss to the Jaguars.
Beckham's surgically repaired ankle looks to be 100 percent healthy, as he turned in a strong showing despite facing one of the league's staunchest pass defenses, highlighted by elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Once he gets the opportunity to face some weaker defenses, expect Beckham to rack up the elite numbers owners came to expect of him prior to last year's ankle injury.
