Giants' Odell Beckham: Tops 140 yards and scores Monday
Beckham caught eight of 11 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Beckham turned in his best performance of the campaign, topping the 100-yard mark for the fourth time while scoring for the second. His season-high tally in yards included a 51-yard gain during the third quarter, finally giving him and quarterback Eli Manning their first connection of over 35 yards thus far. While the superstar wideout did drop a two-point conversion after helping fuel a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, he compensated by hauling in a one-yard score on New York's final offensive play of the game. Overall, it was a stellar showing from Beckham, who will now look forward to a matchup against cornerback Josh Norman and the Redskins in Week 8.
