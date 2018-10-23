Giants' Odell Beckham: Tops 140 yards, scores Monday

Beckham caught eight of 11 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

Beckham turned in his best performance of the campaign, topping the 100-yard mark for the fourth time while scoring for the second. His season-high tally in yards included a 51-yard gain during the third quarter, finally giving him and quarterback Eli Manning their first connection of over 35 yards thus far. While the superstar wideout did drop a two-point conversion after helping fuel a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, he compensated by hauling in a one-yard score on New York's final offensive play of the game. Overall, it was a stellar showing from Beckham, who will now look forward to a matchup against cornerback Josh Norman and the Redskins in Week 8.