Giants' Odell Beckham: Totals 136 yards versus Redskins
Beckham caught eight of 11 targets for 136 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Redskins.
Beckham led the team in targets and catches as he totaled his second-best receiving output of the season. He broke off a long gain of 44 yards as he averaged a healthy 17 yards per reception. Perhaps the only complaint Beckham's fantasy owners may have is that he failed to reach the end zone again and has just two touchdowns despite hauling in 61 passes already. He'll rest up during the bye week before taking on the 49ers in Week 10.
