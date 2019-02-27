Giants' Odell Beckham: Trade rumors shut down

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman went out of his way Wednesday to silence the Beckham (quad) trade rumors, saying "we didn't sign Odell to trade him...that's all I have to say about that," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Gettleman made his comment a couple hours after coach Pat Shurmur said quarterback Eli Manning will be back with the team in 2019. Shurmur emphasized the need for improvement on the offensive line, though he also acknowledged the possibility of using a draft pick to find Manning's successor. While the Giants may be willing to listen to offers, it's a long shot for Beckham to actually be traded after he signed a five-year, $90 million extension in August. He should be healthy for the start of the Giants' offseason program despite missing the final four games of the 2018 campaign.