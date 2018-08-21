Giants' Odell Beckham: Uncertain to face Jets
Coach Pat Shurmur said he isn't sure if Beckham will play in Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Despite saying his star wideout is doing really well in practice, Shurmur couldn't promise an in-game appearance before the regular season. Coming back from last year's severe ankle injury, Beckham has made it through training camp without any limitations or setbacks. He should be fine to handle his usual heavy workload Week 1, regardless of playing or not playing in Friday's exhibition.
