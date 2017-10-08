Giants' Odell Beckham: Undergoing surgery

Beckham (left leg) will undergo surgery in the aftermath of Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The nature of the current injury is unknown at this time, but recall Beckham suffered a left high-ankle sprain in the preseason and has played through the concern in four consecutive contests, despite suffering a few setbacks along the way. Ultimately, this surgery may sound the death knell for his season, considering the gruesome play that preceded his departure Sunday. Expect the Giants to clarify Beckham's status in due time.