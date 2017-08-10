Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play Friday
Beckham is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
For the second year in a row, Beckham and Eli Manning will be mere spectators in the Giants' initial preseason contest. Because Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Tavarres King (ankle) are also expected to join Beckham on the sideline, there should be plenty of reps available for fellow wideouts Roger Lewis, Dwayne Harris and Kevin Norwood, among others. Once the regular season arrives, though, Beckham will be in line for his typical 10-plus targets per game.
