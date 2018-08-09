Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play in exhibition opener
Beckham isn't expected to suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Browns, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
The Giants would be prudent if they opted to hold out Beckham for the entire exhibition schedule, but especially so against the opponent who initially caused his left ankle injury last preseason. Beckham will thus have two chances max to make an appearance this month -- Aug. 17 in Detroit and Aug. 24 versus the Jets -- because no Giants starters are expected to earn reps in preseason Week 4.
