Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play Sunday

Beckham (quadriceps) isn't expected to play Week 17 against the Cowboys as he was on the side without a helmet at practice Friday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

It looks as though Beckham will have three DNPs at practice this week, making it difficult to see any path for him being available Sunday. The Giants' star wide receiver has missed the last three games and seems likely to be ruled out when the team releases their official injury report following Friday's practice. Russell Shepard (ankle) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) also weren't seen at practice, which should lead to plenty of targets for the likes of Sterling Shepard (hip), Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley.