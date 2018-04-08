Giants' Odell Beckham: Will attend offseason program
Despite speculation about a holdout, Beckham (ankle) will voluntarily attend the offseason workout program, beginning April 9, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Still rehabbing from an ankle injury, it's unclear how much Beckham will be able to participate, but this act of good faith could be the first step in proving maturity and his commitment to the Giants. It's a voluntary program, so Beckham could opt out at any time and not incur fines or punishments. The 25-year-old wideout is seeking a new contract before the 2018 season begins, because the $8.46 million salary he's set to receive doesn't scratch the surface of his value.
