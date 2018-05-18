Giants' Odell Beckham: Will attend voluntary OTAs
Beckham (ankle) will attend voluntary OTAs next week, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Beckham was also present for a minicamp session at the end of April, further distancing himself from the idea of a holdout as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old is establishing a good rapport with the Giants' new coaching staff, consistently staying in contact with Pat Shurmur throughout the offseason, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Beckham seems to be on track or even ahead of schedule in his recovery from October ankle surgery, but the Giant likely will remain cautious and continue to limit him to individual drills until training camp.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: On field for minicamp session•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: In team's plans•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Present for minicamp•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Stays in New York another day•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Reports to team facility•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Plans to attend offseason program•
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...