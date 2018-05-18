Giants' Odell Beckham: Will attend voluntary OTAs

Beckham (ankle) will attend voluntary OTAs next week, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Beckham was also present for a minicamp session at the end of April, further distancing himself from the idea of a holdout as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old is establishing a good rapport with the Giants' new coaching staff, consistently staying in contact with Pat Shurmur throughout the offseason, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Beckham seems to be on track or even ahead of schedule in his recovery from October ankle surgery, but the Giant likely will remain cautious and continue to limit him to individual drills until training camp.