Giants' Odell Beckham: Will go through pregame warmups

Beckham (ankle) is still listed as questionable, leaning towards doubtful, but will go through pregame warmups before Sunday night's game, Fox's Jay Glazer reported during their pregame show.

We remain in the same holding pattern that we've been in since Wednesday, but it still doesn't look particularly optimistic for Beckham.

