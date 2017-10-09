Giants' Odell Beckham: Will need ankle surgery

Beckham will undergo surgery this week to address a fractured left ankle, but the Giants have yet to formally- schedule an appointment.

Beckham's departure from Sunday's loss to the Chargers was the biggest blow of an injury-filled day for the Giants' wideout corps, which saw three other members exit early. The Giants aren't expected to issue a timetable for Beckham's recovery until after the procedure is completed, but it likely spell an end to the three-time Pro Bowler's season. Beckham, who had previously sprained the same ankle in the preseason and missed Week 1 while recovering from that injury, compiled 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the four games he played. The team will likely turn to Sterling Shepard, who is day-to-day with an ankle sprain, and Brandon Marshall, who is undergoing further testing on the ankle injury he sustained Sunday, to absorb most of the targets that had previously gone to Beckham, provided neither Shepard nor Marshall is forced to miss extensive time.