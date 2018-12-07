Giants' Odell Beckham: Will play through quad issue

Beckham was limited in Friday's practice due to a bruised quadriceps but won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Beckham's injury first surfaced in the Week 12 loss to the Eagles. It didn't prevent Beckham from logging his second-most snaps of the season in the Giants' subsequent contest against the Bears, though he was limited to three receptions for 35 yards on nine targets in the outing. In any case, Beckham hasn't been included on any of the Giants' injury reports since suffering the quad issue, so his fantasy outlook should remain promising Sunday, when he'll take on a Washington squad that he lit up for eight receptions for 136 yards in Week 8.