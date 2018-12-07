Giants' Odell Beckham: Will play through quad issue
Beckham was limited in Friday's practice due to a bruised quadriceps but won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Beckham's injury first surfaced in the Week 12 loss to the Eagles. It didn't prevent Beckham from logging his second-most snaps of the season in the Giants' subsequent contest against the Bears, though he was limited to three receptions for 35 yards on nine targets in the outing. In any case, Beckham hasn't been included on any of the Giants' injury reports since suffering the quad issue, so his fantasy outlook should remain promising Sunday, when he'll take on a Washington squad that he lit up for eight receptions for 136 yards in Week 8.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Hurts Bears in multiple ways•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Records 85 receiving yards•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Finds end zone again in win•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Scores twice in Monday's victory•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Totals 136 yards versus Redskins•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Tops 140 yards, scores Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...