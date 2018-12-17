Giants' Odell Beckham: Won't be shut down
Coach Pat Shurmur said he isn't considering the idea of shutting Beckham (quad) down for the rest of the season, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Elimination from playoff contention means the Giants probably won't push Beckham too hard if he's still hurting, but the team does have some hope he can get healthy in time for a Week 16 game at Indianapolis, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Coming off back-to-back absences, the superstar wideout probably needs to log a full practice before he's cleared to play in a game. The Giants will release their initial Week 16 injury report Wednesday afternoon.
