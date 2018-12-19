Giants' Odell Beckham: Won't practice Wednesday
Coach Pat Shurmur said that Beckham (quadriceps) wouldn't practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Though Beckham's quad injury has sidelined him for the past two games, Shurmur reiterated Wednesday that the Giants have no immediate plans of placing the star wideout on injured reserve, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. Shurmur relayed that Beckham feels better this week, but the receiver would probably need to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday to support that claim. If Beckham is sidelined again for Sunday's game against the Colts, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley would earn most of the volume in the passing game.
